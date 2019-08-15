Toni in the Room with the Yellow Wallpaper – iido

Her voice bounced off the yellow wallpaper,

Reverberating with strength and wisdom,

Uplifting the mahogany tones

In the old-fashioned design.

She refused to allow the surround to distract her,

Refused to explain her powerful gift.

She rose above inert ideas

Owning her freed self.

Toni Morrison died this past Monday, leaving behind an unapologetic legacy of literature centering Black American lives. She spoke candidly about racism in America, calling its function a “distraction” (read more here).

In this quadrille for De Jackson at dVerse (Quadrille # 83 – Voice), I have imagined her in the setting of Charlotte Gilman’s novel, The Yellow Wallpaper, to fulfill Christine’s Brave and Reckless August Feminist Book Title Challenge.

For me, Toni Morrison embodied the ultimate goal and greatest achievement for any writer/poet – that is, to write stories/poems as your Authentic Self.

