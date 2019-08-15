We Should All Be Feminists – Christine E. Ray

Feminist:*
adjective Sometimes fem·i·nis·tic.
advocating social, political, legal, and economic rights for women equal to those of men.
noun
an advocate of such rights.
clearly displayed
on the refrigerator
whimsical magnets
holding it firmly in place
much to the discomfort
of those visitors
who are convinced
that feminists have no
sense of humor
I would like to say
that I cross items
off the list daily
but combatting toxic masculinity
eliminating outdated gender roles
stomping out rape culture
and smashing the patriarchy
are a lifetime commitment
visitors are also flummoxed
to see my bra lying
on the stairs
perhaps they are surprised
that a self-declared feminist
actually owns a bra
or perhaps they are
confusing me with
a stereotypical gay man
no one would ever
accuse me
of being tidy
my bra and I
have a love-hate relationship
or is it a
hate-hate relationship?
I hate the bra
but I hate the laws of gravity
even more
speaking of gay men
I think most people
really don’t care
who puts what where
when two or more
consenting adults
are behind closed doors
I think homophobic men
are obsessed with the notion
that a man
attracted to
another man
could be perceived
as dainty
feminine
dare I say?
womanly
we wouldn’t want that now
would we?