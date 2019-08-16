Featured Post: The Awakening – Georgiann Carlson

The Awakening

is women

finding

and taking back

their power

it’s seeing the lies

and refusing to continue

playing the patriarchal game

it’s coming into our own

it’s giving ourselves a chance

to find out who we are

and what we can do

it’s the path toward freedom

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life