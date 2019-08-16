Featured Post: The Awakening – Georgiann Carlson

The Awakening
is women
finding
and taking back
their power
it’s seeing the lies
and refusing to continue
playing the patriarchal game
it’s coming into our own
it’s giving ourselves a chance
to find out who we are
and what we can do
it’s the path toward freedom
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life
