Featured Post: The Awakening – Tamara Fricke

Velvet has a subtle way

of scratching neglected angles

thought hidden, laying bare

imperfections once declared

hallmarks of originality

leaving one scarred, creased, and scared

in the floodlights of public opinion.

Satins and silks are no better,

sliding as they do, snagging

on every hangnail feathered edge

running off to tell the neighbors

there’s a pimple on your ass

worth debating.

Now cotton, loves your hips

but do you ever wear it without

thinking of cotton-ginned machinations,

blood and heat commingling

making a mockery of 300 years

with it’s rosette patterns and

floral bouquets?

The truth is your skin is

salted perfection, texturized

to highlight every precious

imperfection and perfectly

encapsulating your singularity,

your contradiction of simultaneous

infinite and finite-ness that

Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.