Featured Post: We Should All Be Feminists – Robert G Wertzler

Should we all be feminists?

Some, many, too many ask, “Why?”

They ask the wrong question

Better to turn that around

Stand it on its head

Ask, “Why not?”

That one tells the tale

Of the illusion of male

Supremacy

Control

Privilege

Myths of a God

Without a Goddess

The Father

without

The Mother

A universe out of balance

A world, a realm of Life

Men may

Rape

Devour

Carve up

Poison

Own bits of to

Exploit

Dig up

Dump on

Kill over

Because Earth

Is a Woman

Mother of Life

And so, fair game

Like all women

That is the answer

To, “Why not?”

And the answer to “Why?”

Is to heal the damage

Restore the balance

Between men and women

As between Humans

And the only home we know

The Mother of all

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”