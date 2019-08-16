On The Awakening – Phillip Knight Scott

When she awoke – truly and deeply

woke from the sleep induced by testosterone,

drugged with masculinity, weighed down

by society’s down comforter – she looked

to the future as her own. Liberated,

she was called many names. Her favorite dirty

word was feminist, though she would be called

much worse. The word that stuck was independent,

married as it was to happiness, sealed with a kiss,

they lived happily ever after.

(c) 2019 by Phillip Knight Scott

I remember reading this book years ago in one of my first English classes at UNC and, as one of my first exposures into liberal, feminist art, it made an impression.

Phillip Knight Scott lives in North Carolina with his wife and 3-year-old son, who has been frustratingly developing his own opinions on everything. At least for the next year, Phillip is on the right side of 40. (Both the interstate and existence in years). By day he works for a software company but has been writing for decades and only recently decided to pursue publishing them to an audience. You can read more of Phillip’s writing at Reverie in reverse