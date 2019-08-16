On The Awakening – Phillip Knight Scott

When she awoke – truly and deeply
woke from the sleep induced by testosterone,
drugged with masculinity, weighed down
by society’s down comforter – she looked
to the future as her own. Liberated,
she was called many names. Her favorite dirty
word was feminist, though she would be called
much worse. The word that stuck was independent,
married as it was to happiness, sealed with a kiss,
they lived happily ever after.
(c) 2019 by Phillip Knight Scott
I remember reading this book years ago in one of my first English classes at UNC and, as one of my first exposures into liberal, feminist art, it made an impression.
Phillip Knight Scott lives in North Carolina with his wife and 3-year-old son, who has been frustratingly developing his own opinions on everything. At least for the next year, Phillip is on the right side of 40. (Both the interstate and existence in years). By day he works for a software company but has been writing for decades and only recently decided to pursue publishing them to an audience. You can read more of Phillip’s writing at Reverie in reverse
