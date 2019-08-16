Awakening – Claire of CK words and thoughts

between living and dying

there are heartbeats

separated by empty space

where memories ripple

in the background

until we reach awakening

free from the burden

of past experiences

allowing ourselves

to simply exist

in the now

My name is Claire, I am the founder of CK words and thoughts. I have been writing since I was a teen. In 2017, I started my Facebook page and shared my writing there. Since starting my page I have learned that my words let others know they are not alone.