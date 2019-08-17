Featured Post: The Bluest Eye – Christine E. Ray

ivory hued dolls
with wavy golden locks
lovingly combed
and styled
sat carefully along
the bedroom shelf
their piercing blue eyes
painted open
in horror
their mouths forming
silent ‘O’s
of unheard screams
no protection
no comfort
can they offer
these porcelain witnesses
of the injustices
inflicted upon
her young brown body
by a racist society
by boys
and men
she knew
she trusted
her world
her skin
her psyche
shattered
by such
callous
disregard
unable to bear
their unblinking knowing
any longer
she turns each doll
so they face
the wall
and begins to slowly
painstakingly
sew herself
back together
© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved