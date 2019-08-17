Featured Post: The Bluest Eye – Christine E. Ray

ivory hued dolls

with wavy golden locks

lovingly combed

and styled

sat carefully along

the bedroom shelf

their piercing blue eyes

painted open

in horror

their mouths forming

silent ‘O’s

of unheard screams

no protection

no comfort

can they offer

these porcelain witnesses

of the injustices

inflicted upon

her young brown body

by a racist society

by boys

and men

she knew

she trusted

her world

her skin

her psyche

shattered

by such

callous

disregard

unable to bear

their unblinking knowing

any longer

she turns each doll

so they face

the wall

and begins to slowly

painstakingly

sew herself

back together

