Featured Post: The Clean Up – Heather Carr-Rowe

darkness dawns

and I wipe

the floor with

a squirt of cynicism

scrub the grime

knowing I will

be back on my knees

time and time again

in the fight against

the muddy onslaught

of derision caked upon

patriarchal tongues

scrubbing oppression

and condescension

deeply ingrained in

the hallowed halls

I do not tire,

eventually the floors

will be wiped clean

with the awakening

of the old boys

©Heather Carr-Rowe

I am a tree lover living on the prairies. My poetry is often inspired by my passion for nature, the environment and current affairs. You can read more of my writing at my blog – Sgeoil