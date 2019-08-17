i wear my losses
on a chain
‘round my neck
copper
silver
gold
charms
containing locks
of stranded memory
tied with red ribbon
sometimes they are
featherweight
sometimes they weigh
the world
sharp edges prick
at my tender skin
i have carved regret
deep in the palms
of my hands
heather
oak
bittersweet
smoky
from the hearth
where I kneel prostate
praying to silent gods
for second chances
i am not sure
that i have earned
rough stone floors
abrading chilled knees
punishing me
for my sins
