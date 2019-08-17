i wear my losses

on a chain

‘round my neck

copper

silver

gold

charms

containing locks

of stranded memory

tied with red ribbon

sometimes they are

featherweight

sometimes they weigh

the world

sharp edges prick

at my tender skin

i have carved regret

deep in the palms

of my hands

heather

oak

bittersweet

smoky

from the hearth

where I kneel prostate

praying to silent gods

for second chances

i am not sure

that i have earned

rough stone floors

abrading chilled knees

punishing me

for my sins

