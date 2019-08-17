The Bluest Eye – CE Wing

As I sit and look at the sky

In my mind’s eye appears

The face I love the most

Haloed and framed by strawberry blonde hair

Skin sprinkled all over by freckles

A body full of curves

But of all the physical features

It is the eyes I love the most

For what I see in them

Is the pain

The suffering that she has endured

The strength and courage born from that

Which never ends

Even if she falters

She continues stronger than ever

But with all that

It’s the love that shines the brightest

In those

The bluest eyes

CE Wing is a Connecticut Yankee living in the Queen City. A writer and poet. She has dreamed of being a writer since she was a little girl. Her dream was pushed aside for a time but through her journey of self-discovery, she rekindled her passion for writing. She is currently writing a novel, a traditional fantasy with an LGBTQ theme. You can read more of her writing on Wing’s Poetry