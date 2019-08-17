The Bluest Eye – CE Wing

As I sit and look at the sky
In my mind’s eye appears
The face I love the most
Haloed and framed by strawberry blonde hair
Skin sprinkled all over by freckles
A body full of curves
But of all the physical features
It is the eyes I love the most
For what I see in them
Is the pain
The suffering that she has endured
The strength and courage born from that
Which never ends
Even if she falters
She continues stronger than ever
But with all that
It’s the love that shines the brightest
In those
The bluest eyes
CE Wing is a Connecticut Yankee living in the Queen City. A writer and poet. She has dreamed of being a writer since she was a little girl. Her dream was pushed aside for a time but through her journey of self-discovery, she rekindled her passion for writing. She is currently writing a novel, a traditional fantasy with an LGBTQ theme. You can read more of her writing on Wing’s Poetry
One comment
Beautiful writing.
