The Bluest Eye– Georgiann Carlson

the bluest eyes will get you noticed

the bluest eyes will sometimes

turn heads

open doors

no matter the color of your skin

blue eyes

stand out

but only because

they are less common

than say

brown

and for humans

anything less common

than something else

becomes valuable

everything is judged

according to its worth

in the marketplace

everything is a commodity

including the

bluest eyes

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life