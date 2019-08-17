The Bluest Eye– Georgiann Carlson

the bluest eyes will get you noticed
the bluest eyes will sometimes
turn heads
open doors
no matter the color of your skin
blue eyes
stand out
but only because
they are less common
than say
brown
and for humans
anything less common
than something else
becomes valuable
everything is judged
according to its worth
in the marketplace
everything is a commodity
including the
bluest eyes
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life
4 comments
Nice prose, Gi! You made a valid point!
Truth!
