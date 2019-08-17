The Bluest Eye – M.A. Morris

In the bluest eye,

I thought I’d found

Home,

My heart’s desire,

As Judy, in the movie,

Once said.

Now, the bluest eye

Holds no warming flame

Of home.

It turns a mirror

Up to me and shows

The fool that I have been

For selling pieces of myself–

The plates, the cutlery

The sheets, the towels,

Quilts and bedspreads,

The leavings of a life.

The leavings of a house.

The leavings of myself–

Without a proper winnowing,

And sold it all at Garage Sale prices.

In return, I thought I’d gained

What I’d always wanted.

But leave emptied

Of all my leavings

In the bluest eye.

I am a retired teacher, enjoying said retirement. I have been active in the gay and lesbian community since I threw away my Ken doll at the age of four.

