We are not God’s or demons we are just humans – Aj Mac

I lay like Alice amongst the daffodils

Quietly taking in nature’s thrills

A honey bee darts from flower to flower

While I lay wasting hour after hour

I watch with amusement as he flutters

Upwards past the attic and the gutters

Over the roof and way up high

Disappearing into the unending sky

Just minutes ago he disappeared without a trace

Like a moon drunk monster in a space race

I hope that when he decided to fly

High above to take in the bluest eye

He took the time to look down on me

And heard my prayer so that I may too be free

For here on Earth we face sour times

And soon we will have to pay for our crimes

Against the bees and all our surrounds

For we take for granted nature’s bounds

The plants and animals must bemoan

How the planet’s resources we’ve overthrown

For we are not Gods or demons

We are just humans

Who don’t have a clue

Of what to do

So pray for me, Little bee

So that we may too grow to be

People who come up with a plan

To fix this Earth, not just for man

But for all of nature’s delight

And we don’t disappear

Into space’s night

