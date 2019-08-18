Daily Writing Prompt: The Beauty Myth

Throughout the month of August, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on the title of a seminal feminist book. I am sure that not all of you define yourself as feminists, but I have very carefully chosen titles that I thought could be creatively inspiring to anyone.  You certainly don’t need to be a feminist to participate, nor does your response piece need to be written from a feminist perspective.  These are designed to inspire you to write a poem, prose piece, or a piece of flash fiction in 30 minutes or less.

The only rule is that you use the book title as your piece title OR integrate all the words in the title into your piece somehow

If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless and Whisper and the Roar, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com.

You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:

  • # the title of the daily theme
  • #FeministBookChallenge
  • #braveandreckless66

or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:

  • # the title of the daily theme
  • #FeministBookChallenge
  • @christabelle1966

You can also share your response pieces in the comments below the Daily Prompt.

the_beauty_myth

