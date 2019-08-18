Featured Post: The Beauty Myth – Georgiann Carlson

beauty

like everything else

is in the eye of the beholder

what’s beautiful to one person

is not beautiful to another

but beauty is a multi-billion dollar

BUSINESS

and in order to keep the money rolling in

the definition of

BEAUTY

has to constantly

CHANGE

but beauty that is skin deep

is still beauty

and we are programmed to seek beauty

everywhere we look

we recognize it when we see it

it’s innate

beauty is rewarded

doors open for those who are beautiful

but while we instinctively

know beauty when we see it

what we think of as beautiful

can be colored by our own perspective

being beautiful

comes with its own set of problems

it’s not always what people imagine it to be

it also changes from one culture to another

and it always has to do with what men want

or what they are told they want

think bound feet

women are the money makers

their so-called FLAWS are

shouted from every magazine cover

film and video

women

and more and more men

are expected to turn into the current ideal of beauty

and do whatever it takes to achieve that goal

which means buying things

and if people fall short

as they say in the movies

you’re either the beauty

or you’re the best friend

in reality however

the only thing that matters

is how people feel about themselves

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life