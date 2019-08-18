Featured Post: The Beauty Myth – Georgiann Carlson

beauty
like everything else
is in the eye of the beholder
what’s beautiful to one person
is not beautiful to another
but beauty is a multi-billion dollar
BUSINESS
and in order to keep the money rolling in
the definition of
BEAUTY
has to constantly
CHANGE
but beauty that is skin deep
is still beauty
and we are programmed to seek beauty
everywhere we look
we recognize it when we see it
it’s innate
beauty is rewarded
doors open for those who are beautiful
but while we instinctively
know beauty when we see it
what we think of as beautiful
can be colored by our own perspective
being beautiful
comes with its own set of problems
it’s not always what people imagine it to be
it also changes from one culture to another
and it always has to do with what men want
or what they are told they want
think bound feet
women are the money makers
their so-called FLAWS are
shouted from every magazine cover
film and video
women
and more and more men
are expected to turn into the current ideal of beauty
and do whatever it takes to achieve that goal
which means buying things
and if people fall short
as they say in the movies
you’re either the beauty
or you’re the best friend
in reality however
the only thing that matters
is how people feel about themselves
