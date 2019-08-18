Featured Post: The Beauty Myth – Tamara Fricke

Teen Vogue

argues Karl Marx

and I weep, carefully

blotting tears

with rice paper

so I won’t ruin

my foundation;

while a 16 year old

orders elitists

to panic, to action, to account

for climate decimation

and I smile,

but not too widely,

and slowly so lipstick won’t

smear on my teeth;

and when I realized

my age made me

societally obsolete

with the force

of a rip current

I quit shaving my legs

and burned a city

to the ground.

Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.