Ain’t I A Woman? – Christine E. Ray

no lipstick

sits upon my dresser top

no long-handled brush

graces my hair

for 100 nightly strokes

bras

panties

nestle neatly

in the upper drawer

in practical cottons

not a bow

or piece of lace

to be found

faint lines around the eyes

silver threaded through

close-cropped hair

betray my age

but do not give away

my tempestuous heart

beating beneath

today’s ironic tee

or my siren soul

that sings

French torch songs

softly to myself

I know that you are

blinded by my

middle-age

tomboy appearance

but passion

longing

are still

a fathomless well

inside my breast

© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved