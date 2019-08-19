fatigue hangs on me
like heavy ornaments
on a late February
Christmas tree
branches brittle and bare
needles dropping to floor
carpeted
in half-finished projects
incomplete thoughts
good–but soon forgotten– intentions
so much aromatic debris
carelessly spilling around my feet
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
7 comments
You describe it well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you V.J.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most welcome!
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤️
LikeLike
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
Christine Ray – weary
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is so well done. Loved it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
thank you Pallavi!
LikeLiked by 1 person