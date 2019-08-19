F Words

Poetry 7 comments

fatigue hangs on me
like heavy ornaments
on a late February
Christmas tree
branches brittle and bare
needles dropping to floor
carpeted
in half-finished projects
incomplete thoughts
good–but soon forgotten– intentions
so much aromatic debris
carelessly spilling around my feet

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

