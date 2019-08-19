Featured Post: Ain’t I a Woman? – Tamara Fricke

same skin and muscle

same strength and hunger

whole-souled and whetted wit

we are as constant as surging seas

more bountiful than fruited plains

filled with kinetic energy

and on the brink of eruption

Ain’t I a Woman?

having begged and cajoled

on bended knee, tongues lagging,

blurry-eyed, our pints

remain Sahara dry, and now

at the edge of starvation,

hallucinating from thirst

your flint and our tinder

set a stage for penitent fire

Ain’t I a Woman?

knowing a sister’s worth

lock-stepped together

our fire will rage so blistering

soot will render all ashen grey

and in final defiance,

refusing succor, we’ll whisper

at the grave, “ain’t you a woman?”

Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.