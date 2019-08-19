My Death Is a Great Red Pen, Correcting-Kindra M. Austin

Brilliant writing from Kindra M. Austin
What you want, I ain’t got; and
goddamn,
I have the sinking feeling that it’s happening
again,
as night is falling down upon me. I submerge,
accordingly—
await my death.
My death eradicates mistakes I’ve made,
and saves.
My death is a great red pen, correcting—
according to
Vodka,
on top of Fibromyalgia,
on top of Anxiety,
on top of Depression,
on top of Rx medication.
*
Two years dead,
and I’m still fucking seeking
mother’s affection.
I beat my breast,
claw my throat,
shake my insignificant
fists.
I cry confessionals ‘til Hell won’t have ‘em.
*
I have the sinking feeling that it’s happening
again,
as night is falling down upon me. I submerge,
accordingly—
await another death.
Each one eradicates mistakes I’ve made,
and saves.
I am pain,
and all my deaths
are a great red pen, correcting—
according to the spiders spinning webs
within the folds…
