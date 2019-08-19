The Daily Song: The Regrettes/A Living Human Girl

A Living Human Girl

Bum, ba dum, ba dum, ba dum, bum ba dum

Bum, ba dum, ba dum, ba dum, bum ba dum

I’ve got pimples on my face

And grease in my hair

And prickly legs, go ahead and stare

An ass full of stretch marks and little boobs

A nice full belly that’s filled with food

Sometimes I’m pretty and sometimes I’m not

So let’s take a listen, hit me with your best shot

I don’t exercise and I don’t read books

So if you want to criticize me, go ahead, take a look

I’m not being bossy, I’m saying how I feel

And I’m not a bitch for stating what is real

Sometimes I’m girly and sometimes I’m not

So let’s take a listen, hit me with your best shot

I bleed once a month

And sometimes when I shave I get little red bumps

I wear short skirts and sometimes long pants

And I can dress how I want, not looking for a show of hands

Sometimes I’m moody and sometimes I’m not

Sometimes I’m lazy and sometimes I’m not

Sometimes I’m crazy and sometimes I’m not

Sometimes I’m angry and sometimes I’m not

Sometimes I’m happy and sometimes I’m not

I’m still gonna be here even after your best shot

I’m still gonna be here even after your best shot

I’m still gonna be here even after your best shot

Because I can be brave and I can be bold

No matter what you have to say

Oh I fall in love with people once a day

Oh, but if you ask me out, I’m still allowed to say no way