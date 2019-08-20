Featured Post: Women Who Run With Wolves – Marie Prichard

We are the women who run with wolves.

Daughters of she-wolves

Children of the past.

Gracing our mothers’ footsteps

With those of our own.

Slipping through forests of quiet calmness

Together, we move as one.

Embodiments of lupine eloquence

Connected to ancient rituals.

Silhouetted against the night sky

We lift our heads

And fill the air with a harmony of voices

Carried across the winds.

Our cries intermingle

With the cries of those who came before us

As we follow the beckoning calls

And our daughters become

The women who run with wolves.

Marie Prichard is a longtime writer and educator. She lives on an island in the Pacific Northwest with her wife, their two wiener dogs, and a Munchkin cat. She loves reading, writing, walking the beach, and filling her wife’s pockets with heart rocks. You can read more of her writing on Medium