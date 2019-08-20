Featured Post: Women Who Run With Wolves – Tamara Fricke

Maiden, Mother, Crone
seduce the night
and wrap us tightly
in your honeysuckle thighs
as we draft a new tomorrow
on one another’s skin
Mother, Crone, Maiden
suckle every hungry spirit
with mother-milked kindness
and spare not the rod lest
it spoil humanity as a whole
Crone, Maiden, Mother
let me scream every obscenity
until they imbed in stone
drafting tattoos on mountain faces
time can’t unforge.
Forgive this rage
and let me run again
freely, with my pack.
Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.