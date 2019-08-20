Featured Post: Women Who Run With Wolves – Tamara Fricke

Maiden, Mother, Crone

seduce the night

and wrap us tightly

in your honeysuckle thighs

as we draft a new tomorrow

on one another’s skin

Mother, Crone, Maiden

suckle every hungry spirit

with mother-milked kindness

and spare not the rod lest

it spoil humanity as a whole

Crone, Maiden, Mother

let me scream every obscenity

until they imbed in stone

drafting tattoos on mountain faces

time can’t unforge.

Forgive this rage

and let me run again

freely, with my pack.

Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.