my heart

dresses in

black lace

when I slide beads slowly

through my practiced hands

their surfaces warm

worn smooth

against calloused

fingertips

it is the tender tissue

of my throat

that stings

as I murmur

their names

one by one

in order of loss

head bowed low

in the candlelight

no omissions are allowed

or I must return

to the beginning

start again

the ritual must be

performed perfectly

at the alter

of my dead

