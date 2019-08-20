Women Who Run with Wolves– Georgiann Carlson

women and wolves
are wild things
that cannot be tamed
men want to kill them
because they cannot be controlled
but women and wolves run together
they are pack
their hearts beat as one
no man can ever change that
I'm an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it's the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life
One comment
Powerful! Love it.
