Women Who Run with Wolves– Georgiann Carlson

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge One comment

women and wolves
are wild things
that cannot be tamed
men want to kill them
because they cannot be controlled
but women and wolves run together
they are pack
their hearts beat as one
no man can ever change that

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Lifewomen and wolves
are wild things
that cannot be tamed
men want to kill them
because they cannot be controlled
but women and wolves run together
they are pack
their hearts beat as one
no man can ever change that

One comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s