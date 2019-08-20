Women Who Run with Wolves– Georgiann Carlson

women and wolves

are wild things

that cannot be tamed

men want to kill them

because they cannot be controlled

but women and wolves run together

they are pack

their hearts beat as one

no man can ever change that

I'm an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it's the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life

