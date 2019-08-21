Featured Post: Backlash – Georgiann Carlson

most women
are cats at heart
wild
free spirits
independent
untamable
intelligent
and
at times
vicious
that’s why
a lot of men
like dogs
but women
pay a price for being feline
there’s a BACKLASH
that is fired directly at them
since freedom and independence
are not allowed
in a world
where men
want to control everything women do
but men should remember
that cats always land on their feet
and cats have needle sharp claws
and very pointy teeth
and even if men take eight of a feline’s nine lives
she’ll still have one left
HISSSS
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life