Featured Post: Backlash – Georgiann Carlson

most women

are cats at heart

wild

free spirits

independent

untamable

intelligent

and

at times

vicious

that’s why

a lot of men

like dogs

but women

pay a price for being feline

there’s a BACKLASH

that is fired directly at them

since freedom and independence

are not allowed

in a world

where men

want to control everything women do

but men should remember

that cats always land on their feet

and cats have needle sharp claws

and very pointy teeth

and even if men take eight of a feline’s nine lives

she’ll still have one left

HISSSS

