Featured Post: Backlash II – Georgiann Carlson

the BACKLASH
for being female
for not knowing my place
for daring to have a voice
washes over me
like wings made of razor blades
cutting
and biting deep into my flesh
with every
word
with every
rule made
to crush my spirit
to teach me the lessons
they want me to learn
but I don’t bleed
I just get
stronger
and
stronger
because
after all
gorgons
are like that
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life