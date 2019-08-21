Featured Post: Backlash II – Georgiann Carlson

the BACKLASH

for being female

for not knowing my place

for daring to have a voice

washes over me

like wings made of razor blades

cutting

and biting deep into my flesh

with every

word

with every

rule made

to crush my spirit

to teach me the lessons

they want me to learn

but I don’t bleed

I just get

stronger

and

stronger

because

after all

gorgons

are like that

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life