Featured Post: Backlash II – Georgiann Carlson

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge Leave a comment

the BACKLASH
for being female
for not knowing my place
for daring to have a voice
washes over me
like wings made of razor blades
cutting
and biting deep into my flesh
with every
word
with every
rule made
to crush my spirit
to teach me the lessons
they want me to learn
but I don’t bleed
I just get
stronger
and
stronger
because
after all
gorgons
are like that

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s