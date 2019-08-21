Featured Post: Backlash – Tamara Fricke

I’m a lesbian

because I can install

a garbage disposal

and don’t like

being called a cunt.

I am a whore

because I like

my body, sex, and

am totally comfortable

talking about it.

I am a second-class

woman because

I refuse to reproduce.

I am bossy and bitchy

and pushy and stuck-up

and a know-it-all for

being well educated,

articulate and successful.

I am a murderer

because I chose

what was best

for my body

and that child’s life.

And I deserve

every ounce of abuse

because I dared

step into a manly

manipulated world.

Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.