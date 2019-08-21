Soft And Wild

Sarah Doughty embraces her inner wolf.

“Don’t love our softer parts without
embracing our inner wolves.
Take us as we are or not at all.”

We didn’t learn our ferocity out of desire. We were built to challenge even the most powerful of men. We didn’t learn to love with a fierce devotion. Because anything less isn’t enough. We learned to become wild long before it was ever necessary. So don’t make the mistake of loving our softer parts without also embracing the wolves within us. Take us as we are or not at all.

The bottom line is this: Don’t mess with women who run with wolves. We have teeth and we know how to use them.

© Sarah Doughty

After all, we’ve been doing it
since the beginning of mankind.

Prompt: Women Who Run With Wolves
hosted by the amazing Christine
at Brave And Reckless.

