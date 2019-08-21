Soft And Wild

Heartstring Eulogies

“Don’t love our softer parts without

embracing our inner wolves.

Take us as we are or not at all.”

We didn’t learn our ferocity out of desire. We were built to challenge even the most powerful of men. We didn’t learn to love with a fierce devotion. Because anything less isn’t enough. We learned to become wild long before it was ever necessary. So don’t make the mistake of loving our softer parts without also embracing the wolves within us. Take us as we are or not at all.

The bottom line is this: Don’t mess with women who run with wolves. We have teeth and we know how to use them.

© Sarah Doughty

After all, we’ve been doing it

since the beginning of mankind.

Prompt: Women Who Run With Wolves

hosted by the amazing Christine

at Brave And Reckless.