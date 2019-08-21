The Greatest Lesson

Sarah Doughty responds to the prompt Men Explain Things To Me with love.

Heartstring Eulogies

“And I learned to dream
with my eyes open.
I learned what it meant
to love you.”

After what felt like an eternity in some hellish nightmare, I emerged into the morning with fresh eyes and tortured memories. As my teachers filled my head with stories, introducing me to a bright green world of escape, I learned to dream with my eyes open. And then I poured out everything that littered my mind and heart. Anything that screamed as it moved through my veins. But what I learned to listen to the most were the whispers that came from the shadows. The ones that hoped for a better future.

When love found me in that neverending dreamland, I knew it by many names. A guide, a star-crossed lover, a utopia, a dystopia, an immortal soul, and a mortal one. I read epic tales of adventures, great loves, and great losses…

