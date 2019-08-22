A Room Of One’s Own

The fabulous HLR remembers A Room of Her Own

Treacle Heart

Goodbye, Flat 20, 11 High Street.

Where I sat wide awake in the middle of the night, staring out of the window, searching for my Dad’s soul in the smoke of the city skyline.

Where I slept in the empty bathtub during the heatwaves.

Where I smoked a million cigarettes.

Where I read so many marvellous books and mixed fancy cocktails and danced to KISS (the band, not the radio station) and filled notebooks with words and cooked special dinners for friends.

Where I watched Grenfell burn.

Where I hosted epic, week-long drink and drug binges.

Where I fought battles, physically and emotionally.

Where the kids visited me and we baked cakes and made milkshakes and watched movies.

Where I stayed in bed for days, recovering from the latest breakdown. (A bed! After not having one for so long! Ah, a bed.)

Where the cold weather hurt my bones.

Where…

