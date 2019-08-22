Against Our Will – Georgiann Carlson

what isn’t against our will

we’re under paid

have no voice

bossed around by old white rich guys

violence is used to control us

we’re raped beaten and killed

and nothing happens to the men

who do those things to us

men want to control our bodies

many women are forced into dependency

men get to do what they want

and everything else is our job

a lot of men don’t pay child support

we live in fear

our movements

constricted and hampered

by the never ending threat of violence against us

and you want to know what’s against our will

EVERYTHING

is against our will

we just want the freedom

to be ourselves

but that’s terrifying to the bullies

and the men who keep us under their thumbs

so we are prisoners

in a patriarchal prison

and men are our jailers

yeah

pretty much everything is against our will

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life