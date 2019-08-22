Against Our Will. – Steve Naisbitt

That mad distemper

That strikes both

Beggar and King

Turning latter into former

Over torturous time.

Learn to let go

Of everything inside.

Be done.

Being held hostage

By the ghost of happiness’ chance

Becoming malignant spirit

Haunting with nightmares,

post-traumatic stress

and cognitive dissonance.

Can we just skip the ‘getting to know one another’ crap?

Get to the screaming hateful end

where you tear me so apathetically apart.

Leave me like hanging offal

On the altar of the lie

That was you…

Steve Naisbitt claims to have been writing since he could hold a pencil. Consumed by long personal relationship with Death, beginning with the loss of his brother; loss drives his exploration of the humanity’s darkside.

He is the deeply cynical, embittered author of Among the Dead – book one of his The Black Metropolis adult sci-fi series. In addition to his quest for an agent, he’s currently working on his second novel. Find his black-hearted take on the world at Darkgingerbread and Blackwater Ink and also Quora where he regularly contributes to their mental health and relationship columns.