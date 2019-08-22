Featured Post: Against Our Will – Tamara Fricke

You climbed my body

like kudzu claiming

successive trees

slowly choking out

room for anything but

your own tepid

perpetuation. Pushing

further, deeper, wider

my leaves howled

for one final gasp of air

and you wonder

why a sapling shudders

when you whisper

her name.

Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.