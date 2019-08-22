Featured Post: Backlash – Robert G Wertzler

“Orangutans are skeptical

Of changes in their cages” [Paul Simon – “At The Zoo”]

That may be so, not unlike humans

But, they don’t troll the Zookeeper

(However fond of rum he may be)

On Twitter, threatening rape and murder

They don’t try to pass laws

To turn back the clock, the calendar

They don’t preach from pulpits

Of treason and damnation

Shouting of “whores” and “sluts”

And “perverts” and “socialists”

Feeling terrified, they spread fear

The idea of equality between sexes

Or between races is a horror to them

No, Orangutans don’t do those things

Only humans do those things

Only humans can be so trapped

In old ways and privilege to

Engage is such violent backlash

When confronted with change

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”