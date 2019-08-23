Featured Post: Against Our Will – Robert G Wertzler

I was – what? 10? 11?

No more than that

Curious, I wanted to know

A definition – “sexual intercourse”

Had enough basic anatomy to

Figure what would definitely qualify

But, where was the line? The line between

Not that and that?

Was it kissing?

Was it touching certain places?

(kissing “down there” I knew not of)

I couldn’t just ask, not parents, not teachers

No “birds and bees” talk

No sex ed class

To the dictionary I went

I found no clarity there

No answer to the question

Following the chain of related words

But I came to one of those words

The word was “rape”

It gave clarity to one thing

Whatever the definition of

Sexual Intercourse might be

Without consent

Knowing consent

Competent consent

Free consent

With no tricks

With no threats

With no emotional blackmail

It was beyond wrong,

A crime, a violence

Even as a metaphor,

One of war

One of despoliation

One of exploitation

I understood

It wasn’t difficult

It is an easy concept

Later, I leaned how that

Simple idea could be

Distorted

Confused

Complicated

And twisted all out of shape

By assumptions of male privilege

By domination

By dogma

By ignorance

By the appetites of predators

By defined gender roles

By placing blame on the victim

All lies and madness just to

Deny a truth so obvious

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”