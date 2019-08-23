Featured Post: the witch doesn’t burn in this one – Tamara Fricke

Oh no, pet, not today-

you’ve brought your fire

to a coven concrete

in self assurance

with crystal portals

that know this story

and a bricked in spine

that doesn’t know

what it means to curtsy

the soot of your hatred

warms these aging bones

but does little to diminish

a resolve cured to perfection

seasoned with temperance

and reinforced in the knowledge

that I am neither your tinder,

whetstone, nor slag

I am the nightshade

driving your pathos,

the wormwood

feeding your torch,

and the dirt under

your nails from

digging a grave only

you are fit to fill.

See, the witch

doesn’t burn

in this one, pet,

but you don’t

have to either-

douse the torch

wash your hands

and go apologize

to your mother.

Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.