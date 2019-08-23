Featured Post: The witch doesnt burn in this one – Emily James

You did everything to break me

You sang the victims song

You would throw yourself a pity party

King Nothing never doing any wrong

You tried

And you tried

Your actions full of hatred

Your mouth full of lies

I was always beneath you

Always failing to make the grade

But what you never realized

A fighter in me you made

I was sick of being forgotten

I was done being used

And from the seeds of dysfunction

The warrior in me grew

You really thought you beat me

You really thought you won

Well let me tell you something sweetheart

The witch doesnt burn in this one

Emily James is the pseudonym used by Lori Weyandt. Lori’s soul roams from the mountains of Pennsylvania to the mountains of North Carolina. She shares her life with her fiance Brian and her daughter Kirsten.

Her writing can be found at Emily James