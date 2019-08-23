Featured Post: The Witch Doesn’t Burn In This One – Robert G Wertzler

Foolish men thought to burn The Witch

They burned some women

Because they called them witches

Told fantastic stories of them

Who could not defend themselves

And spread terror among womankind

But The Witch, bearer of female power

Of ancient wisdom and lore

That aspect of healer and midwife

Of the deep craft of womanhood

Her, they could not, cannot burn

She is eternal

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”