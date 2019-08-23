Featured Post: The Witch Doesn’t Burn In This One – Robert G Wertzler

Foolish men thought to burn The Witch
They burned some women
Because they called them witches
Told fantastic stories of them
Who could not defend themselves
And spread terror among womankind
But The Witch, bearer of female power
Of ancient wisdom and lore
That aspect of healer and midwife
Of the deep craft of womanhood
Her, they could not, cannot burn
She is eternal
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”