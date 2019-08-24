Featured Post: Bamboozled – Heather Carr-Rowe

“Now that’s some woman”

you exclaim

I look,

shapely curves

smooth velvet skin

curls in place

wrinkle free

ironed on pages

of some magazine,

bamboozled you are

by a million dollar industry.

“Ain’t I a Woman”

I exclaim,

a little less shapely

no time to preen

days of working

for the man

up all night

nursing a sick child

juggling laundry-meals

living life in the trenches

not on the glamour pages.

©Heather Carr-Rowe

I am a tree lover living on the prairies. My poetry is often inspired by my passion for nature, the environment and current affairs. You can read more of my writing at my blog – Sgeoil