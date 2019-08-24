Featured Post: Bamboozled – Heather Carr-Rowe

“Now that’s some woman”
you exclaim
I look,
shapely curves
smooth velvet skin
curls in place
wrinkle free
ironed on pages
of some magazine,
bamboozled you are
by a million dollar industry.
“Ain’t I a Woman”
I exclaim,
a little less shapely
no time to preen
days of working
for the man
up all night
nursing a sick child
juggling laundry-meals
living life in the trenches
not on the glamour pages.
©Heather Carr-Rowe
I am a tree lover living on the prairies. My poetry is often inspired by my passion for nature, the environment and current affairs. You can read more of my writing at my blog – Sgeoil