Featured Post: The Woman Warrior – Tamara Fricke

Written by the victor,

history’s fire will make

a villain of us all

for blood is not meant

for ornamentation

not even in righteous

condemnation and

especially not in

sacrificial delight.

Dented and hewn

when the battle concludes

our armour will be

our coffins and swords

our burial shrouds.

We monsters are

battleforged, crafted

to destroy a systemic

plague bent on feminine

annihilation and when

treaties are drawn

and norms reconstructed

our obsolescence

will require we

loose our ichor

no more.

Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.