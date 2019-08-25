Featured Post: I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings – Marie Prichard

When her song catches your ear

And you hear it in the distance

Do you ask yourself why the caged bird sings?

Or do you say,

I know why the caged bird sings.

She sings when her world closes in

Locked in a gilded cage

Beautifully displayed

On her scrolled stand

Suspended high.

She sings in mourning

As she loses herself

Claimed and coveted

Kept apart away from admiring eyes

That are not yours.

She sings as you applaud

For capturing your little songbird

With expectations that her lilting song

Will reach only your ears

Making only you smile.

.

She sings for her freedom

Her song floating on wisps of wind

A call to her feathered sisters

Warning of gold-wrapped bars made of steel

And jailers who speak pretty words of devoted adoration.

She sings to remind herself

Of who she used to be

When there were no barricades

To keep her contained

When she could soar as high as she chose.

She sings when she is strong enough

The moment she decides to leave captivity

When her song becomes her own

And she flies far, far away

From where the caged bird once sang.

Marie Prichard is a longtime writer and educator. She lives on an island in the Pacific Northwest with her wife, their two wiener dogs, and a Munchkin cat. She loves reading, writing, walking the beach, and filling her wife’s pockets with heart rocks. You can read more of her writing on Medium