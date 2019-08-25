Featured Post: I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings – Robert G Wertzler

Have I heard the caged bird sing?

Oh, yes, and she sings so many songs

And in so many ways

Softly, almost secretly she sings

And full throat loud shouting Blues

Or Aria from the opera stage

She sings of what happened

Down By The Greenwood Side

And at Wounded Knee

She sings of ghosts, of Lady Margaret

And Anne walking the bloody tower

With her head tucked underneath her arm

She sings as Carmen of the freedom

To love as she chooses defiant to the end

And Butterfly dishonored and

Her song is the last thing Scarpia hears

She calls out the Hound Dog lover

{Elvis got that from Big Mama Thornton}

And tells Jack to hit the road

She sings the Blues, Rock, Folk, Punk, and more

Every kind and style on every stage and alone

She even sings without words as when

A solo violin voice tells tales

For 1,001 nights to save her life

That caged bird has been singing

Since song was invented

Indeed, she may have invented it

And she will not stop until

There are no more cages

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”