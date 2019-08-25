Featured Post: I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings – Robert G Wertzler

Have I heard the caged bird sing?
Oh, yes, and she sings so many songs
And in so many ways
Softly, almost secretly she sings
And full throat loud shouting Blues
Or Aria from the opera stage
She sings of what happened
Down By The Greenwood Side
And at Wounded Knee
She sings of ghosts, of Lady Margaret
And Anne walking the bloody tower
With her head tucked underneath her arm
She sings as Carmen of the freedom
To love as she chooses defiant to the end
And Butterfly dishonored and
Her song is the last thing Scarpia hears
She calls out the Hound Dog lover
{Elvis got that from Big Mama Thornton}
And tells Jack to hit the road
She sings the Blues, Rock, Folk, Punk, and more
Every kind and style on every stage and alone
She even sings without words as when
A solo violin voice tells tales
For 1,001 nights to save her life
That caged bird has been singing
Since song was invented
Indeed, she may have invented it
And she will not stop until
There are no more cages
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”