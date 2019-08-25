Featured Post: I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings – Tamara Fricke

I sometimes talk

to brick and drywall

they don’t mind my weight

and my screams never

make them flinch

and like a potted plant

I lean into their light

whispering to the room

about teacups and spoons.

I always talk

to trees and flowers

tucking in their beds,

cleaning away aphids

since the birds are caged

as we commiserate

with the clouds about

global thermonuclear

weapons.

It’s not the singing

to the dishes or the

pillow talked laundry

that should scare you –

but that the birds

and I have finally

picked the locks

and are ready

to talk back.

Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.