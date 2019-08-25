Featured Post: I know why the caged birds sing – Georgiann Carlson

the song of a caged bird

is the cry of a broken heart

a longing for freedom

for no living being

should be caged

if she has wings

to fly

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life