Sharp- A Weyward Sisters Collaboration

I am playing with knives

again

sharpening them

lovingly

against brown leather strap

admiring the way

hair splits cleanly

upon the well-honed edge

(Christine E. Ray)

Listen!

Sounds like a violin–

fine strings ‘gainst steel bow

I play concerto

splitting hairs

(Kindra M. Austin)

I’m trimming those frayed ends

sharpening those

pointy convictions

giving them a sharp edge

a serrated opinion,

ready to pierce you

where it hurts you more

(Megha Sood)

Cold steel on skin,

I blossom,

stare down the line

take aim

at friend, foe and fortune

with my throwing knives;

multiply and divide,

split and survive.

(Kristiana Reed)

I like a razor

but xyraphi sings to me

of shreds, edges, ends

sweeter than any cutlery.

An x is an eraser,

that’s why I draw it long

to keep it clean and short

and shave me complication.

Oh, how I love a razor!

(Basilike Pappa)

There was a shadow crowd

And a circle of light. Sawdust stank

Beneath my feet like dirty salt hair

And the thud

Against the board

Came like the footsteps of God.

Ribbons of air and time and space

Gathered round my ankles,

Coils of blue light.

Looping and curling and purring,

They crooned my power,

Sharp to draw blood from stone.

(Lois E. Linkens)

the slice was white lightening

lacerating flesh from bone

in the moment of searing truth.

I slash and gnash

my teeth barbed and keen

well-oiled from the feast

of my rotting soul.

I chop at the edges

of yesterday’s sorrow

but the pain! I feel it not

only the blinding sting

of my wayward might

(Aurora Phoenix)

All the time in the world

Pressing down

Sharp as the obsidian

Black night

You relinquished me

To oblivion

Surviving on

Insidious pain

Of yesterday

Tapered to the edge

Of no tomorrow

(1Wise-Woman)

I aim at dreams

knife them

as trophies on my wall.

I can always

take one down

quench the thirst

of a turbulent wound

with

tainted endearment

from the poisoned well

We dug and drained

under the wing of

One night.

I’m in love

with a stabbed dream.

(Iulia Halatz)

The blade cut into the night and flashed silver against the moonlight. And even though my ears heard no sounds but the thundering of my heart, I swore I could hear the sharp metal singing it’s high-pitched tune as it sliced through the air. It slipped through my skin like it was warm butter and at first I felt nothing. I wondered if maybe it was shock or disbelief. But then the pain started. Like someone injected gasoline into my bloodstream and lit a match. I watched as the thick, red liquid poured out of the fresh wound and begged for death. And as he stood over me, he licked my blood from his dagger and smiled down at me in a show of blood-stained teeth — right before everything went black.

When I awoke from the nightmare, I reminded myself that I was alive and the true face behind my fears liked it when I called him Daddy. The only comfort I found was knowing that death came for him first. Too bad he didn’t take the memories with him.

(Sarah Doughty)