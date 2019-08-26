A chain reaction – Shauna Woodbury

Wine. Smoke.
Passion sensation
Euphoric elation
Empty satisfaction
Wake up alone.
Every tear misses you.
Messy replacements
Broken connections.
6 numbers dialed. No. My soul is in a barbed wire cage. I’m the canary in a poisonous mine.
Again tonight you share my bed.
Wine.
Heat and hands. Push.
Release and blind talk me with promises of the thick wisdom. The untrue desire. I know you’re fog.
Smoke.
Somebody new.
A chained reaction…

I’m a 48 yr old woman from Calgary Alberta.
I have two grown sons and three step kids.
I work with the special needs children.
Baseball, beer and writing make me smile.

You can read more of my writing on Facebook.

