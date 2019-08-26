A chain reaction – Shauna Woodbury

Wine. Smoke.

Passion sensation

Euphoric elation

Empty satisfaction

Wake up alone.

Every tear misses you.

Messy replacements

Broken connections.

6 numbers dialed. No. My soul is in a barbed wire cage. I’m the canary in a poisonous mine.

Again tonight you share my bed.

Wine.

Heat and hands. Push.

Release and blind talk me with promises of the thick wisdom. The untrue desire. I know you’re fog.

Smoke.

Somebody new.

A chained reaction…

I’m a 48 yr old woman from Calgary Alberta.

I have two grown sons and three step kids.

I work with the special needs children.

Baseball, beer and writing make me smile.

You can read more of my writing on Facebook.