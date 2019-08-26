Definitions of Hope – Michele Vecchitto

She endures

She defines

Defines the beginning and the end

Defines life after life

Life captured between the glory of fire and water

Life gifted with infinite wishes

Wishes meant to be serene

Wishes to serve as reminders

Reminders to pardon ignorance

Reminders to pardon greed

Greed borne of ignorance

Greed growing with escalating impact

Impact running the rails

Impact becoming crisis

Crisis has no meaning in the grand scheme

Crisis is but a climate in need of change

Change direction

Change this mindset

Mindset is power

Mindset is perception

Perception runs deeper than the oceans

Perception rules

Rules unwritten

Rules to protect her world

World perfected in a land of imperfection

World created by the Woman Warrior

Warrior serving strength

Warrior cultivating kindness

Kindness in the face of cruelty

Kindness not mistaken for weakness

Weakness has no place

Weakness has no value

Value each member of her tribe

Value each moving piece

Piece by piece they build a nation

Piece by piece they are all-inclusive

Inclusive always inclusive

Inclusive defines life after life

Life gifted with infinite edges

Life exploring the glory found between fire and water

Water to nurture the soul

Water to nurture the body

Body collective holds sovereignty

Body after body builds community

Community she created

Community of hope

Hope promotes healing

Hope in the name of tomorrow

tomorrow

hopes…

