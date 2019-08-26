Featured Post: How To Be A Woman – Tamara Fricke

Filthy backbones

bent to tasks

thick stubbed fingers

could never finesse

we are now presumed

apart of the baseboards

and are stronger for

daily wear.

The only sugared spices

left are used to hide

the stench of rotted meats

left too long in the larder

festering under the weight

of an unearned moral superiority.

Handfuls of idolized babydoll

graced models meant

to ingrain femininity into

work-worn leathered hides

furthers the delusion

we are a protected, precious

commodity.

And when our collected

spines turn away maybe

then they’ll understand

how they built women.

Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.